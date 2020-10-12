COVID-19:  Kigali Chosen to Host FIBA Afro-Games on Safety Grounds

Rwanda has been selected to host three of the November qualifying tournaments of the Federation of International Basketball (FIBA) AfroBasket 2021 games as result the country’s measures to contain coronavirus.

The confirmation was published by the Federation of International Basketball- Africa Board which approved two cities (including Alexandria Egypt) to host the games that will be in a protected environment tournament format (bubbles).

“Kigali, Rwanda is set to host three of the tournaments featuring 12 teams from Groups A, B and D, with the four teams of Group E competing in Alexandria, Egypt,” FIBA said in a statement yesterday

The Group C games had already been played during the February 2020 window.

“The most important criteria in choosing the hosts was health and travel guarantees and compliance with FIBA health protocols, including testing and controlled entry into a secure environment,” FIBA Africa board said.

The exact schedule of November qualifier games and the February 2021 window hosts will be confirmed at a later date.

However, FIBA said it will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in Africa on a daily basis and communicate further updates regarding FIBA competitions when necessary.