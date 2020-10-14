COVID-19: Numbers Spike Again as One More Death is Registered

After several days of registering less than 10 new cases of the New Coronavirus, the number of new infections went up again on Wednesday, with 32 new cases emerging out of 1,753 tests, taking the total number of cases to 4,940.

The new numbers also came with a new COVID-19 related death of a 42 year old man, taking the total number of deaths to 33 in what could signal a spike in new cases, taking away earlier hope that the virus was subsiding.

Before this, the highest number of cases this week was 9. The new cases, according to the Ministry of Health, emerged from Kirehe district where a cluster of new cases were detected in a refugee camp that had the highest number of cases with 26, Gatsibo:3, Rubavu:2 and Gicumbi:1.

The outbreak is said to be in Mahama refugee camp which hosts over 50, 000 Burundian refugees. Out of the new cases, there is none in the city of Kigali.

Globally, New Coronavirus Case reached 38,659,514 while Deaths are now 1,094,734. Some 29,031,781 people have recovered.