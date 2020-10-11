COVID-19: RBC Gets More Intervention equipment

The Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (TDB) has donated portable patient monitors to Rwanda Biometric Centre (RBC) as part of its contribution to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in Rwanda.

The 16 portable patient monitors were handed over yesterday by Regis Rugemanshuro, Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB) Director General and shareholder representative on the TDB Board of Governors, to Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, Director General of the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC).

The portable patient monitors locally procured from Sana Medical Stores will serve to monitor Covid 19-affected adults and paediatric patients in COVID-19 treatment facilities in Kigali and across the country.

“These monitors come in handy and because of their nature-they will contribute greatly to the fight against COVID-19, the aspect of helping paediatric patients was well thought of as well, RBC is grateful for such contributions,” said Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, RBC Director General.

on behalf of the TDB Board of Governors, Rugemanshuro said while Rwanda has been fairing very well in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, with strong prevention and mitigation measures in place, it is important to keep boosting the country’s capacity, particularly in terms of equipment, so that its health care system continues to deliver in a context of increased demand.

Since Covid-19 outbreak in March, Rwanda has recorded 4,892 confirmed cases, 3,566 recoveries and 30 deaths due to the global pandemic.

Rwanda and partners have put in place strong preventive measures that include mass testing. To date, over 516, 749 tests have been conducted in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

Admassu Tadesse, TDB President and Chief Executive said they will accompany Rwanda in its efforts to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic as part the bank’s broad response plan which, in addition to direct assistance via the Covid-19 Emergency Response Programme (CERP), also incorporates a series of financing interventions to help cope with the shocks of the pandemic.