Covid-19: Traffic Police Resumes Driving Tests   

Rwanda National Police, traffic department says driving tests will resume on 2nd November 2020 after a seven-month halt that was caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a communiqué from Rwanda National Police (RNP), provisional licenses and driving permits applicants who applied for the tests in March this year before the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown will be considered first.

“The applicants who were given timetable of driving tests before they were halted in March 2020 will be considered first. The list of these applicants, driving test venue, and dates will be announced before the test period,” The communiqué released by RNP on 27th October 2020 reads.

The communiqué also reads that “Driving school owners who would wish to start can start operations promptly, but schools that teach traffic rules will have to wait until 2nd November. The schools will reopen, but with respect to Covid-19 preventive measures including physical distancing, regular hand washing, and the wearing of masks,” the communiqué reads in part.

Acording to the latest figures from the ministry of health 11 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed on October 27 pushing total cases to 5084, 4,851 recoveries, and 198 active cases.

One person died of COVID-19 on Tuesday pushing the number of Covid-19 deaths to 35 as of 27th October 2020.