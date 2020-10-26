Ericsson Launches Graduate Program in Africa to Help Innovate the Future

Program to fast-track and train potential leaders and innovators to engage with the most exciting technology on the planet

Fresh graduates to work with pioneers in ICT and advanced thinkers in their chosen field

Ericsson offers virtual training programs for recent graduates during the pandemic

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has announced the launch of its 2020 edition of the Graduate Program in Africa. The program aims to grow the technical skills of the graduates, train them in the Ericsson technology, solutions and their delivery and understanding our processes, methods and tools.

This is in addition to getting exposed to working in a large global matrix driven organization in terms of the ways of working, understanding vision, mission, strategies, corporate culture and values of the company to get geared up to meet the business challenges of the future.

We believe this graduate program helps build local talent for our African markets and helps build into our long-term commitment to develop and grow our business in Africa. This way we access the best talent and provide them careers in a global environment, over a period of time.

Caroline Berns, Head of Talent Acquisition at Ericsson Middle East and Africa says: “The Fresh Graduate Program in Africa is designed to give graduates’ career an added momentum at just the right time – maximizing the skills they have gained in the course of their degree, adding more to their repertoire and equipping them to make a positive impact on the continent. Aiming to attract and guide the most talented, innovative, and creative technology minds, the programs offer graduates an opportunity to engage with the most exciting technology on the planet and the challenges it brings.”

The Graduate Program helps Ericsson to move the needle on gender equality within the field of technology; half of the graduates hired are women. This is in alignment with Ericsson Educate and local Connect to Learn projects which empower women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) fields and leverage connectivity to increase access to education for children, especially girls.

Our young graduates with curious and innovative minds, work alongside the brightest minds in the industry and work on projects that are changing the world of communication and thus become the future of the telecoms industry in Africa.

Due to the sudden and unprecedented disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Graduate Program will run virtually for the time being and will focus on graduates in Kenya, Nigeria, Sudan and Angola. Applications are now closed for this phase but the program is expected to roll out in more countries in the continent during a second phase. Interested candidates can sign up for the job alert on Ericsson.com/careers to be informed immediately when new programs are being opened.