Featured: Telenor Connexion and Ericsson enable sustainable micro-factories with IoT Accelerator

Powered by Ericsson IoT Accelerator, Telenor Connexion provides global connectivity to Wayout’s sustainable micro-factories

Telenor Connexion to delivers cellular IoT connectivity management services, SIM cards and agreements with local operators

Ericsson IoT Accelerator enables cost-efficient IoT connectivity management and operations using the secure, scalable and standardized worldwide mobile network infrastructure

Powered by Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) IoT Accelerator, Telenor Connexion will provide global connectivity to Wayout’s sustainable micro-factories starting in East Africa and expanding into the Middle East, Asia Pacific and other markets in 2021. Wayout has engineered plug-and-play micro-factories for local production of clean, filtered water, with a minimal eco footprint. Powered by solar panels, the micro-factories offer an advanced water purification system.

According to the United Nations, 3 in 10 people lack access to safely managed drinking water services.

Wayout’s local solution eliminates the unnecessary logistics of bottling and transporting pre-packaged glass or plastic bottles. Each module is fully automated and can filter 70,000 liters of water, remove up to eight tons of CO₂ and up to 200,000 plastic bottles every month. The micro-factories are managed by a smartphone application to manage operations, monitor performance, and launch autocleaning.

Wayout’s local operations depend on reliable global connectivity. Powered by Ericsson IoT Accelerator, Telenor Connexion delivers the cellular IoT connectivity management services, SIM cards and all necessary agreements with local operators to provide truly global service. Ericsson IoT Accelerator is a global IoT platform, enabling cost-efficient IoT connectivity management and operations for any enterprise of any scale, using the secure, scalable and standardized worldwide mobile network infrastructure.

Ulf Stenerhag, CEO Wayout says: “Perfect drinking water should be a human right. Our idea is to make access easy and reliable. By leveraging spearpoint technology and robust engineering, our connected sustainable micro-factories enable infrastructure solutions and business opportunities for providing perfect drinking water locally, whilst reducing the environmental impact globally. We want to let it flow.”

Mats Lundquist, CEO, Telenor Connexion says, “Telenor Connexion is proud to provide global connectivity to Wayout. They are an innovative company that values and prioritize sustainability and is making an impact.”

Kiva Allgood, Head of IoT, Ericsson, says, “Our technology can help solve global challenges and accelerate sustainability. Together with Telenor Connexion and Wayout, we are using our global IoT platform to deliver business and societal value and contribute to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.”

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com