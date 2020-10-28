Former Prosecutor General Mutangana Arrested over Forged Documents

Rwanda Investigations Bureau (RIB) has arrested Jean Bosco Mutangana, Rwanda’s former Prosecutor General.

According to RIB, Mutangana was arrested on Monday 26 2020 for allegedly using forged documents.

The arrest was confirmed by RIB acting spokesperson Dr Thierry Murangira on 28th October 2020.

“On 26th October 2020, RIB arrested Mutangana Jean Bosco, former prosecutor general for allegedly using forged documents; he is detained at RIB, Remera station,” Murangira confirmed to Kigali Today, our sister website.

“We are preparing his file to be sent to prosecution.”

Asked whether the alleged crime was committed while he was in service, Murangira said that it is too early to share such details.

Mutangana was appointed in December 2016. In November 2019, he was dropped and replaced by Aimable Havugiyaremye in this capacity of Prosecutor General.