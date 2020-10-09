Kigali Arena Gets New Management

QA Venue Solutions Rwanda has signed a seven-year agreement with the Government of Rwanda to manage the 10,000-seater multipurpose Kigali Arena, located in the heart of the Rwandan capital Kigali.

The company said that the award-winning Kigali Arena is one of the world class venues which they would like to add to the roster of key venues used by the events industry.

QA Venue Solutions will invest US$ 2.4 million and aims to host a multitude of remarkable and memorable events.

Under the agreement, QA Venue Solutions will work with local and international federations, event organizers, PCOs (Professional Conference Organizers), promoters and the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions) industry to develop a full and robust events calendar diversifying to include sports for the Kigali Arena.

To upgrade the arena functions, the company said it will integrate various online and physical systems to better the workability of the Kigali Arena, such as online ticketing, facility management and sound systems, but also set up selling points for ‘Made in Rwanda’ brands to ensure all retail points in the facility are full and operational to the public.

In addition, QA Venue Solutions will work with local and international stakeholders to develop a backstage academy, aimed at developing local skills in the events industry.

The Ministry of Sports Permanent Secretary, Didier Shema Maboko said the facility is set to position Rwanda as a top African destination for indoor sports tournaments and other events.

“With the facility being first of its kind in the east and central African region, the government intends to work with QA Venue Solutions to bring the best of events from around the world to Rwanda, to ultimately boost the tourism and position the country as a sports and entertainment hub,” Maboko said.

QA Venue Solutions Director, Kyle Schofield said they see the need for infrastructure in the sports and entertainment industry in Africa and have taken on the mission of developing a self-sufficient venue management model for the continent.

“Our aim will be to develop the Kigali Arena as a hub for holding events in Rwanda, offering state of the art space for companies to host sporting events, banquets, conferences, award evenings, fitness events, children’s events, exhibitions and fairs,” Schofield stated.

QA Venue Solutions Rwanda also confirmed its commitment to partner with local companies regarding opportunities at the venue.

The Kigali Arena has already hosted a number of successful events since it was inaugurated last year with success, among big names are R&B star Ne-Yo in a sold-out concert as well as the Basketball Africa League (BAL) regional qualifiers.

Kigali has been consistently ranked the second most popular destination in Africa for hosting international conferences and events.