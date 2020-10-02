Moriah Records Signs Australia-based Gospel Prodigy Kagame

Local gospel music powerhouse Moriah Entertainment has signed upcoming gospel upcoming star Charles Kagame based in Australia. Moriah will be in charge of Kagame’s music projects and promotions both in Rwanda and Australia.

Moriah is famous for discovering and shaping gospel music giants in the country like Aline Gahogaire, Patient Bizimana and Gaby Kamanzi and hopes to do the same for new kid on the block Charles.

Speaking to KT Press, Moriah’s artistic director Benjamin Musoni revealed that they recognised Kagame’s talent that is likely to propel him into a future big music star due to his strong vocals.

“Moriah had stopped managing artistes for years, but we saw Charles’s talent of singing, writing songs and his strong vocals are super. No doubt we will spice up his already established music skills to turn him into a big gospel music icon,” Musoni said.

The singer joined Moriah after dropping 3 songs that endeared him o gospel music enthusiasts both in Rwanda and Europe.

Speaking to journalists after signing the contract, Kagame said that he looks forward to work with a professional music house to help give his music direction.

“Am honored to work with professional music records that has molded my local gospel giants in gospel arena,”

“I have no words to explain how happy I am to work with a legendary record label Moriah known for producing talented gospel stars. I have no doubt that my music will be uplifted to another level in future because I know Moriah to be good at what they do or touch,” he said.

Despite being on the music scene for a short time, singer Kagame has managed to release 4 songs including ‘Ntuzibagirwe’, ‘Naragukunze’, ‘Tubagarure’ and plans to drop more songs under pipeline with Moriah records.

Moriah Records has been managing and producing gospel artistes for more than 12 years and plans also to start recruiting fresh gospel affiliated artists.