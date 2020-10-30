Nirisarike Tests Positive for COVID-19, to Miss Cape Verde Game

Salomon Nirisarike has been ruled out of the Rwanda’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Cape Verde after the defender tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nirisarike is currently in Armenia plying his trade with FC Pyunik in the Armenian top-flight football and is reportedly one the cub’s five players who have contracted the virus.

The Rwanda Football Federation is yet to confirm the news but the player told a local radio station B&B Umwezi that he is currently self-isolating in Armenia.

It means that Amavubi will be without one of their experienced defenders when they face Cape Verde next month.

Salomon was named in Mashami Vincent squad and was due to link up with the team in Praia ahead of the game.

Rwanda face Cape Verde on November 11 in Praia before hosting the return leg in Kigali on November 17 in Group F.

Meanwhile,Amavubi continue their preparations for their first game back after the coronavirus outbreak.

National team coach Mashami Vincent has 18 players in the camp with US-based Colorado Switchbacks FC Abdul Rwatubyaye and Kagere Meddie from Tanzanian’s Simba the latest to join the squad.

Amavubi are bottom of Group F behind Mozambique, Cameroun and Cape Verde with two defeats in as many games.