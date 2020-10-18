REB Revises English Language Proficiency Tests Roadmap

Rwanda Education Board (REB) has revised the roadmap for International English language Proficiency tests for primary and secondary school teachers as well as instructors of teacher training colleges (TTC) that was supposed to be conducted online across the country from 6th October to 2nd December 2020.

According to the new road map, International English language Proficiency tests that started on October 6 will end on October 31, 2020 rather than December 2, 2020.

Dr. Irenee Ndayambaje, Director General of REB said that the road map was revised to allow teachers to make enough preparations for the reopening of schools on November 2, 2020.

“We have even revised the English testing roadmap to ensure that the entire exercise ends by October 2020. Teachers turn up was good and we expect a high turn up going forward because as of October 12, 2020 all teachers reported back in their schools for due preparation towards school reopening.” Dr. Ndayambaje said.

Dr. Ndayambaje added that “So far the International English language Proficiency tests in Kigali went well.”

International English language Proficiency, a computer-based exam to be administered by Education First foundation (EF) is compared to other international exams, according to REB.

EF is an international organization that aims at improving language proficiency and tourism and hospitality in Rwanda.

International English standard tests were prepared and will be marked by Education First organization (EF) and test teachers on grammar and English vocabulary. REB will intervene for smooth running of the examination exercise.

During the press conference to launch these exams in January this year, Dr. Ndayambaje said these tests will also be done by administrative staff in all the sixteen colleges across the country.

“The English language is a medium of instruction when teaching, it is important to know the level of proficiency owned by our teachers, this is an international measurement, and we will be able to know the standard of our teachers through this test,” Dr. Ndayambaje added during the launch of these exams.

He added that “The target is not dismissing those who will be found with wanting language skills, but helping them to upgrade those trainers through training; we have prepared modules for those who will need more skills in the English language.”

On Tuesday, October 13, 2020, the Ministry of Education released the academic year calendar for 2020/2021 for primary, secondary Technical Teacher’s Colleges (TTCs) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) that starts with the second term.