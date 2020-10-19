Rwanda, Zambia Police Heads Hold Talks, to Boost Cooperation

Rwanda and Zambia Inspector Generals of Police (IGP) have held a meet to benchmark best practices and strengthening bilateral cooperation between both forces.

Rwanda’s IGP Dan Munyuza this morning welcomed the IGP of Zambia, Kakoma Kanganja and his delegation at Rwanda National Police headquarters in Kigali, for a week-long visit aimed at strengthening an already existing relationship between the two countries but also address cross border security issues.

In 2015, both Police services signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that established channels of Police cooperation on exchange of crime related information, fighting terrorism, drug and, human trafficking, organized transnational crimes, as well as skills development and training.

Since then, a number of Zambian Police officers have attended the Police Senior Command and Staff Course in Rwanda and Rwanda Police has also showed interest in establishment of peacekeeping contingents (Formed Police Unit (FPU) within Zambia as it prepared to join peacekeeping operations.

Munyuza said this visit is happening to strengthen bilateral cooperation between both institutions and to further policing demands that ensure people are safe and secure in their respective countries.

Following up on Rwanda’s interests, IGP Munyuza emphasized the need to establish a permanent mechanism to share experience in various policing disciplines, including peace support operations in conflict situations on the continent.

“Rwanda National Police prioritizes and values, among other aspects, regional and bilateral cooperation aimed at joining efforts in the fight against crimes that continue to pose threats to our countries, continent and international peace and security.”

IGP Munyuza further underscored the importance of sharing information to fight terrorism recruitment and cells operating in the Eastern, Central and Southern Africa regions as well as on armed groups that continue to cause insecurity in the region. By mutually cooperating, Munyuza said, citizens in both countries will greatly benefit and the policing programmes will undoubtedly be scaled-up towards sustainable peace and security of our countries.

The Zambian Police Chief said that the two countries enjoy excellent relationship, and continue to engage in high level consultations on various issues of strategic importance.

“Our two presidents have set a line for us to build on. Our cooperation on police matters have come at the right time when the world is faced with policing challenges of combating the 21st century crimes; much of which is facilitated by the fast paced technological evolution and the internet in particular,” IGP Kanganja said.

He added that in his remarks, the Zambian Police Chief said that the two countries enjoy excellent relationship, and continue to engage in high level consultations on various issues of strategic importance.

“Our two Presidents have set a line for us to build on. Our cooperation on police matters have come at the right time when the world is faced with policing challenges of combating the 21st century crimes; much of which is facilitated by the fast paced technological evolution and the internet in particular,” IGP Kanganja said.

He added this interaction will, with no doubt, help both countries to explore more opportunities to improve capabilities to combat cross-border crime which is a police mandate ensure safety of citizens and guarantee protection of their property in order to create a favourable business environment for the growth of economies.

On information sharing, IGP Kanganja said, he will ensure that both Rwanda and Zambia Police institutions function proactively rather than reacting to situations after they have occurred.

“As criminals continue devising new methods of committing crime, we should also be able to adapt to the new and advanced ways of policing. Our belief, therefore, is that this security cooperation will continue to grow from strength to strength to enhance our political, economic and social relations, and open up new opportunities to learn from each other,” the Zambian Police Chief said.

During his week-long visit, IGP Kanganja will tour various police establishments including RNP schools, visit Kigali Memorial Centre to pay respect to victims of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi as well as the Campaign against Genocide Museum, among others.