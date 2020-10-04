School Reopening: All Teachers To Undergo English Language Proficiency Test

The International English language Proficiency tests for primary teachers, secondary teachers, and instructors of teacher training colleges (TTC) will be conducted online across the country from 6th October to 2nd December 2020.

According to the Rwanda Education Board (REB) timetable, International English language proficiency tests will be conducted in every province starting with teachers in Kigali city from 6th to 8th October 2020.

The teachers based in the Southern province will sit for tests from 19th to 21st October 2020, followed by western province-based teachers from 2nd November to 4th November and Northern Province from 16th to 18th November 2020.

The last phase of International English language proficiency tests will be conducted in the eastern province from 30th November to 2nd December 2020.

“The Ministry of Education is organizing an English Language Standardised Test for Primary school teachers, secondary school teachers, TVET trainers and school leaders after which they will be trained based on proficiency levels,”

“All primary and secondary school teachers, TVET trainers and school managers/leaders from Public ,Government Aided and Private schools will sit for the test. The schedule of English Language Standardised Test for teachers will be as follows: Kigali City:6th-8th Oct 2020; Southern Province: 19th-21st Oct 2020; Western Province: 2nd-4th Nov 2020; Northern Province: 16th,” REB announced on Saturday.

REB says that the instructors of teacher training colleges(TTC) will sit for international English standard tests to measure their English language proficiency and quality of skills they pass to students aspiring to be professional teachers.

“We advise teachers to attend these exams as per schedule in their working districts as per determined sites, to bring their headsets. These exams are not meant to dismiss anyone. They are international exams meant to to help us know their actual English language proficiency,”

“This will enable us and the teachers themselves to see how to move together to boost their proficiency,” Dr. Irenee Ndayambaje, Director General of REB said.

He added that “This is a computer-based exam to be administered by Education First foundation(EF) . It is compared to other international exams.”

EF is an international organization that aims at improving language proficiency and tourism and hospitality in Rwanda.

International English standard tests were prepared and will be marked by Education First organization (EF) and test teachers on grammar and English vocabulary. REB will intervene for smooth running of the examination exercise.

During the press conference to launch these exams in January this year, Dr. Ndayambaje said these tests will also be done by administrative staff in all the sixteen colleges across the country.

“The English language is a medium of instruction when teaching, it is important to know the level of proficiency owned by our teachers, this is an international measurement, and we will be able to know the standard of our teachers through this test,” Dr. Ndayambaje added during the launch of these exams.

He added that “The target is not dismissing those who will be found with wanting language skills, but helping them to upgrade those trainers through training; we have prepared modules for those who will need more skills in the English language.”