UNMISS: Rwandan Police Peacekeepers Train Local Security Personnel on First Aid

The medical team under Rwanda Formed Police Unit Three (RWAFPU-3) has started training and equipping the local Police with First Aid skills.

On Wednesday, October 7, Rwandan Police medical doctors led by RWAFPU-3 contingent commander, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jackline Urujeni trained 32 South Sudan Police officers on First Aid and response to emergency cases.

The basic training held at Juba Grand Hotel also included personnel from community policing and reform pillars.

The theory and practical session held under the theme ‘Public Order Management in relation to human rights’ focused on responding to breathing difficulties, bleeding and fractures.

The training was conducted in consideration of all COVID-19 prevention measures such as social distancing, wearing of facemask, washing and sanitizing hands as well as wearing gloves.

SSP Urujeni reminded the trainees the urgency of fighting sexual and gender based violence, and child abuse as well as the overall security of people and their property.

She noted that world over, women and girls continue to be abused and that protecting them is the duty of law enforcement organs along with other responsible institutions.

“To effectively ensure public order as our mandate, we must fully understand orders and directives in enforcement and keep observing and protecting human rights with special consideration on women and children, because they are most vulnerable. Officers must bear that in mind during the management of public order, or any other police operations” SSP Urujeni said.

Participants thanked the Rwandan peacekeepers for the productive workshop, emphasizing its importance to their policing and security career.