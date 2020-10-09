World Investor Week 2020: Rwanda Marks Occasion by Promoting Investor Education

The Rwanda’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) joins the rest of the world to celebrate the 2020 World Investor Week which involves a week of activities carried out by CMA to guide current and future investors to help them make informed financial decisions since a “well-informed investor is a well-protected investor”. Rwanda is an associate member of the IOSCO.

The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) launches the fourth annual World Investor Week (WIW) from October 5th – 11th, 2020 to promote investor education and protection and highlight the various initiatives of securities regulators in those two areas around the globe.

The Ag. Executive Director of CMA Rwanda, Eric Bundugu noted that “This year, CMA Rwanda joins the rest of the world to celebrate the 2020 World Investor Week to highlight the importance of investor education and protection, and to foster learning opportunities for investors.”

Mr. Bundugu added that “CMA Rwanda plans to conduct various digital investor education activities to create awareness among investors on the importance and benefits of embracing the savings and investment culture aimed at promoting greater and regular retail participation in the local capital market.”

Due to the Covid-19 health restrictions and guidelines, this year’s media campaign will be conducted through various broadcast and online media platforms.

It will also focus on educating and exposing the general public on the capital market industry eco-system and the role of licensed market intermediaries as key players in developing the Rwandan capital market industry.

CMA Rwanda has committed to carry out a regular number of public education and awareness initiatives meant to bridge the financial literacy gap targeting retail investors in Rwanda to facilitate an interactive and educative forum to increase retail investors’ participation in saving and investing through various products available on the local capital market.