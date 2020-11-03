Question Coffee Center Wins 2020 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award for Top 10% of Restaurants Worldwide

Question Coffee Café and Training Center has today announced it has been

recognized as a 2020 Travelers’ Choice award-winner for Top 10% of Restaurants Worldwide.

The center was recognized Among Best in Kigali, Rwanda, East Africa, based on Outstanding 2019 Traveler/Diner Reviews.

Based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, prior to any changes caused by the pandemic, award winners are known for consistently receiving great traveler/diner feedback, placing them in the top 10% of hospitality businesses around the globe.

“We are delighted to have received the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank our clients who continue to visit our coffee center to sit and drink our Rwandan women-grown specialty coffee with others, and buy our freshly roasted coffees to brew at home with family and friends, even during this most especially difficult time of COVID-19. Without them this wouldn’t be possible. Again, thank you,” said Micheline Habineza, Managing Director at Question Coffee Café and Training Center.

“Winners of the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “Although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners’ achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality. Not only are these winners well-deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for travelers/diners as the world begins to venture out again.”

To see traveler/diner reviews and popular coffee drinks, coffee tours, roasted coffee bags and

merchandise at retail of Question Coffee Café & Training Center, follow this link .

The Question Coffee Café is powered by Rwandan women enrolled in programs funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies through its Women’s Economic Development portfolio, which aims to increase the economic independence of women and their families.

Since 2007, more than 475,000 women in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Rwanda and Sudan have enrolled in one or more than 12 vocational training programs, and over 2.1 million members of their families have benefitted due to their increase in income and assets.