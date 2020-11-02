REB Boss, His Deputy Suspended

Dr. Irenee Ndayambaje, Director General of Rwanda Education Board(REB) and his deputy , Tusiime Angelique have been suspended from their duties “for failure to properly manage and coordinate the ongoing teacher recruitment process – the office of the Prime Minister has said.

Also suspended is James Ngoga, Head of the Teacher Development and Management and Career Guidance and Counselling Department.

Ndayambaje was suspended a couple of hours after concluding a radio program-Ubyumva Ute-a KT Radio Programme.

He told our journalists that REB has approved a list of 7600 teachers, ready to be hired for the academic year 2020/2021 compared to the required total of 28,000 teachers required to be permanently recruited by the government.

The temporary list includes the number of successful teachers who passed recruitment exams in December last year, existing teachers in the database and the previous exams that were conducted in July 2020.

According to the released list by REB, the country will be looking for 72.8% remaining, equivalent to 20,400 teachers in the next recruitment exercise, which the date has not been revealed.

“We still have new classrooms under construction; all of these classrooms to be built need teachers. We are arranging the next schedule for recruitment exams, the number of teachers ready for placement is small so far, but we still have more exams to be done to get more teachers on the list ,” Dr. Ireene Ndayambaje, who was still in the capacity of director general of REB said during KT radio’s Ubyumva ute program.

Dr. Ndayambaje added that “The process of doing these job recruitment exams and getting the remaining number of teachers will not delay.”

In the previous exams that were conducted from 14th to 17th, July 2020, 85% the teachers that sat for examinations failed exams.

However, news has it that more than 2000 teachers could not be hired while they had passed the test.