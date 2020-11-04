Rwanda Announces Squad For Afrobasket Qualifiers

Rwanda Basketball Federation (FERWABA) has announced a 19-man national men’s squad for its upcoming Afrobasket qualifying tournament in Kigali.

The squad which is dominated by league champions Patriots BBC, includes three foreign-based Dylan Schommer Kalecyezi (Fribourg Olympic,Switzerland), Elias Ngoga (Blinn Junior College,United States) and Jean-Victor Mukama (Aris Leeuwarden,Netherlands).

They will enter into a selection camp tomorrow.

Only 12 of the 19 players heading into camp, will go on to compete in the qualifiers, with the final team announced on November 24.

A total of 20 teams are divided into five groups of four and will play two qualifying tournaments in the international windows.

Rwanda is set to host three of five groups including Group A, B and D which will compete in Kigali from November 25-29 while Group E games will take place in Alexandria, Egypt.

The top three teams from each group will automatically qualify to the 2021 FIBA AfroBasket which will also take place in Rwanda from August 24 to September 5, 2021.

Rwanda have already qualified as host national but will still play qualifying games where they will compete in Group D against Mali, Nigeria and Algeria.

Full squad

Bugingo Kabare Hubert (RP-IPRC Huye BBC), Habineza Shaffy (Patriots BBc), Hagumintwari Steve (Patriots BBC), Gasana Kenneth Herbert (Patriots BBBC), Jovon Filer Adonis (Patriots BBC), Kami Kabange Milambwe (REG BBC), Kaje Elie (REG BBC), Muhizi Prince (UGB), Mukama Jean Victor (Aris Leewarden/Netherlands), Ndizeye Ndayisaba Dieudonne (Patriots BBC), Ngoga Elias (Blinn Junior College/USA), Niyonkuru Pascal (APR BBC), Niyonsaba Bienvenue (APR BBC), Nshobozwabyosenumukiza Jean Jacques Wilson (REG BBC), Ntwari Marius Tresor (APR BBC), Sagamba Sedar (Patriots BBC), Schommer Kalecyezi Dylan (Fribourg Olympic/Switherland), Shyaka Olivier (REG BBC), Uwitonze Justin (RP-IPRC Kigali BBC).