Amb. Hategeka Presents a Copy Of Credentials to Represent Rwanda In Bahrain

Amb. Emmanuel Hategeka has today presented to Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, a copy of his credentials as Rwanda’s Ambassador designate to the Kingdom of Bahrain with residence in Abu Dhabi.



At the virtual ceremony, both Ambassador Hategeka and Dr. Al Zayani reiterated the commitment to strengthening the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

“It is a great honor for me to present a copy of my Credentials to H.E Dr. Abdullatif Bin Rashid Al Zayani Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain as Rwanda’s Ambassador designate [non resident]. Our bilateral relations can only grow stronger,” Ambassador Hategeka said.

“I look forward to strong collaboration for the benefits of the people of our two countries and I look forward to visiting Bahrain when travel situation normalizes.”



It is expected that after presenting a copy of credentials to Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Ambassador Hategeka will present his Credentials to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.