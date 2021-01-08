AS Kigali Handed Tunisian Opponent  in Confederation Cup Draw 

AS Kigali have learned their next opponent in the CAF Confederation Cup after a draw for the final preliminary round was made today in Cairo, Egypt.

Rwandan sole representative in CAF clubs competitions who edged out Uganda’s KCCA in the second preliminary round, were paired with CS Sfaxien, who have won the competitions on three occasions.

AS Kigali, who are managed by Eric Nshimiyimana will travel to Sfax for the first-leg on Sunday,February 14.

The two will lock horns again a week later at Stade de Kigali on Sunday, February 21.

In 2014, AS Kigali were knocked out by Difaâ Hassani El Jadidi of Morroco at the same stage of the competition.

Confederation Cup draw in full:

Enyimba (Nigeria) vs Bloemfontein Celtic (South Africa) or Rivers United (Nigeria)

Primeiro de Agosta (Angola) vs Namungo FC (Tanzania)

FC Platinum (Zimbabwe) vs ASC Jaraaf (Senegal)

SC Sfaxien (Tunisia) vs AS Kigali (Rwanda)

Raja Casablanca (Morocco) vs US Monastir (Tunisia)

Nkana FC (Zambia) vs TAS Casablanca (Morocco)

Gor Mahia (Kenya) vs Napsa Stars (Zambia)

AS Bouenguidi (Gabon) vs Salitas (Burkina Faso)

Asante Kotoko (Ghana) vs ES Setif (Algeria)

Young Buffaloes (eSwatini) vs Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia)

SONIDEP (Niger) vs Coton Sport (Cameroon)

Al Ahli (Libya) vs DC Motembe (DR Congo)

Stade Malien (Mali) vs JS Kabyile (Algeria)

RC Abidjan (Ivory Coast) vs Pyramids FC (Egypt)

Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana) vs Orlando Pirates (South Africa)