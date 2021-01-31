CHAN 2020: Celebrate Responsibly- Police Warns Ahead of Guinea-Rwanda Clash

Members of the public have been cautioned against reckless celebrations this Sunday, ahead of the Guinea-Rwanda quarterfinal clash in the African Nations Championship (CHAN 2020) taking place in Cameroon.

Rwanda National Police (RNP) Spokesperson CP John Bosco Kabera on Sunday warned that irresponsible celebrations, like the ones that followed the national team Amavubi’s victory against Togo to progress to the quarterfinals, will not be tolerated this time.

Hundreds of Rwandans, especially in the capital Kigali, on January 26 poured into the streets to celebrate the late-night victory which saw Rwanda pip Togo 3-2 in a highly electric game, to progress to the next stage of the continental competition.

“Last week we saw many people go into the streets to celebrate the Amavubi win against Togo, going against measures to contain the spread of COVID-19,”

“Supporting the national team is good but it should be done in adherence to COVID-19 preventive measures. Today as Amavubi go back on the pitch, we encourage people to watch and celebrate from their homes if the team wins again,” CP Kabera said.

CP Kabera emphasized that the coronavirus does not care about football wins or celebrations and celebration can easily take a turn for the worse if people get infected in the name of celebrating.

The fixture is expected to be a tough one as the West Africans are known to be stronger and combative while Amavubi will be looking to emulate their earlier exploits against Togo.

The Minister of Sports Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju has urged the team to go all out and beat Guinea to progress to the semi-finals.

The winner will face Mali in the semis while the winner of the early kickoff game between holders Morocco and Zambia will face hosts Cameroon who progressed after beating the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Saturday.

The City of Kigali remains under lockdown since January 18, following an upsurge of New Coronavirus cases and death. The Cabinet will review the guidelines this coming week.