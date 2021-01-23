CHAN Group C Permutations: What Rwanda Needs To Reach Quarterfinals

With one match left for each team in Group C at the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN 2021), Rwanda are one positive results away from reaching the quarterfinals for the second time in the history of the competition.

The national team Amavubi, who are making their fourth appearance in the continental competition, will be hoping to at least emulate the performance from 2016 when they hosted the competition and reached the quarter-finals for the first time in the country’s history.

The second round of fixtures saw Rwanda drawing 0-0 with Morocco while Togo stunned Uganda 2-1.

After Friday’s games, it means that all sorts of outcomes are possible in Group C on the final round of fixtures on Tuesday night.

“We’re not going to calculate what to do to qualify. We have to win the next game. Qualification is now within our reach. We must not have any regrets so let’s be conquerors.” Rwanda Coach Vincent Mashami said as quoted by CAF website.

Here’s the table before the final round of Group C fixtures:

Morocco

Defending champions Morocco came into the competition looking for historic back-to-back titles but missed out on the chance to seal their place into the knockout, after their goalless draw against Rwanda on Friday.

However, the Atlas Lions remain in pole position on four points, and a draw against Uganda will be enough to progress to the quarterfinal.

They could also progress if they lose to Uganda, depending on goal difference.

Togo

The Sparrow Hawk, who are making first-ever appearances in the tournament, stunned Uganda 2-1 and boost their chances of progressing to the quarterfinals in their first appearance in the competition.

If Togo beat Rwanda, they will progress to the quarterfinals. A draw could also be enough for Togo in the event that Uganda beat Morocco. If this happens, Morocco, Togo and Uganda will be level on points with four each, and goal scored will come into play.

Rwanda

Two points in as many games means the Amavubi are still in the mix with one round of fixtures to go. To progress, Rwanda need to beat Togo while hoping the other results to go their way.

If Rwanda and Uganda both win, to move to four points, they will be level on points with Morocco and all the three teams will be split by goal difference.

Uganda

The Uganda Cranes sit bottom on their group with one point but could sneak through on goal difference if they beat Morocco and manage to get a better goal difference.

As things stand now, Morocco are still favorites as they only need a draw while a victory will see them finish top the group but everything else is potentially up in the air.

Rwanda and Togo travel to Limbe where they will lock horns on Tuesday while Uganda take on Morocco at Stade de la Réunification.

Both games will be played simultaneously at 21:00 CAT