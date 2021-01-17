COVID-19: Schools in Kigali Closed to Curb Spread

The Government of Rwanda has temporarily closed schools in the City of Kigali in a bid to curb the new Coronavirus.

The Ministry of Education on Sunday announced that all schools in Kigali, from nursery to secondary will close doors for at least two weeks amid growing cases of COVID-19, following reports of several schools reporting positive cases.

“In order to further contain the spread of COVID-19, especially in the City of Kigali, the Ministry of Education, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, would like to inform all stakeholders that,”

“All Nursery, Primary and Secondary schools (public and private) will be closed in the City of Kigali, effective 18 January 2021. Remote learning is highly encouraged. Boarding students will remain in their respective schools and will continue to receive essential services.

“All other schools outside of the City of Kigali will continue teaching and learning activities, respecting COVID- 19 prevention measures. The above guidelines will be reviewed in two weeks upon health assessment,” Ministry of Education said in a statement.

The directive case as numbers of new Coronavirus infections continue to grow especially in the City of Kigali. On Saturday, Rwanda registered 277 new cases, with Kigali accounting for 139.

Ngoma district in Eastern Province registered 22 cases, Kirehe: 19, Rulindo: 18, Huye: 15, Gicumbi: 12, Gisagara: 12, Nyamasheke: 7, Musanze: 7, Muhanga: 5, Rwamagana: 4, Nyanza: 4, Rubavu: 4, Gakenke: 3, Nyamagabe: 2, Karongi: 2 and Nyagatare: 2.

Two deaths were registered, taking total deaths to 140 while total cases in Rwanda are now 10, 850. The Ministry of Health has raised the red flag especially in the City of Kigali, where new infections are on the rise, urging people to take serious precaution.