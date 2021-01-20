I Will Never Quit Music – Tom Close

Fans have been wondering whether their popular music star Thomas Muyobo a.k.a Tom Close will continue giving them music or will quit dedicating his professional life to his primary career as a health professional.

Singer Tom Close reveals that he will continue doing music despite having lots of other obligations that demand more focus including family and professional life as health official.

On December 14th, Tom Close was appointed Director of the National Center for Blood Transfusion (NCBT) under Rwanda Biomedical Center.

The ‘KomezaUtsinde’ hitmaker was elevated to the new position after spending 8 months working as the Director of Regional Center for Blood Transfusion (RCBT) Kigali.

The Ubuziraherezo(Forever) hit maker tells his fans to stay calm because music is part of his life.

“Let them not worry because I am still a musician despite having other responsibilities. I have been juggling music with books, family and my professional job for years, and nothing can change me from recording music because it’s all about good planning,” says Tom Close.

Tom Close started singing at church choir while in Senior 4 back in 2005. He later on formed a group of four friends under the name Afro-Saints.

His debut album, ‘Kuki’ was released in May 2008. He recorded four more albums between 2008 and 2013 and those include ‘Si beza’, Ntibanyurwa, Komeza Utsinde and MbabariraUgaruke.

Tom Close described his style as Afrobeat, Dancehall, Pop and R&B with an African style. He has collaborated with numerous Rwandan, regional and international artistes like Sean Kingston (USA), Radio and Weasel (Uganda).