Individual Sports in Kigali Limited to Village Level As Lockdown Commences

The ministry of sports has said that sports activities are not permitted during the current lockdown on the city of Kigali, but exercising at home limiting oneself within the village zone remains open.

The clarification comes after Kigali residents, especially expatriates who have commonly seen jogging on the streets of Kigali had raised concerns over confusion around permission to do physical sports activities.

On January 18, 2021 Kigali dwellers woke up to another lockdown following the government announcing another total lockdown in the city of Kigali where numbers of coronavirus cases have more than doubled compared to other districts across the country.

“Exercising at home is encouraged. Individual walking/ jogging is also permitted but strictly within the limits of village of residence and in compliance to Covid-19 preventive measures. Group sports are strictly prohibited,” the ministry said in an announcement released this Tuesday afternoon January 19, 2021.

The announcement comes at the time when Rwandans had just had their second car-free day sports activities of the year which have also seen low participation as a result of Covid-19 cases increasing in Kigali.