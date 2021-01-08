Losing My Sister, Coronavirus Crisis…2020 Was Bad -The Ben

Music star Mugisha Benjamin a.k.a The Ben sets the record straight on why he slowed down musically last year and revealed that the loss of his sister, COVID-19, and many other personal engagements couldn’t allow him to concentrate on music.

The ‘Kora’ hitmaker was giving his comment of several stories that appeared in tabloids recently claiming that he is fading away musically and resorting to working with upcoming artists to revive his faded career.

“Those people writing such nonsense don’t know what I went through in 2020. The year was dark on my side because I lost my beloved sister. Secondly, the industry was on standstill due to COVID-19 pandemic. How could I get guts to concentrate on music after all those scenarios?” says The Ben.

On working with upcoming musicians, The Ben confesses that he was helped by established artists while starting to sing, and my going to young artists today is a sense of social responsibility.

“It is my obligation to work with young artists because I was helped out by established musicians when I was still young, too. No wonder, I have several projects with upcoming artists,” he said.

The Ben has just returned from Zanzibar, where he recorded a hit song This Is Love with Uganda’s songbird Rema. This is Love is one of brand new releases trending in East African music charts.

According to the singer, the audio was produced by producer Nessim, famous for making hits like Gutamiza. He has worked with multiple regional artists including Pius, Charly Na Nina, Radio and Weasel, Ykee Benda, Urban Boyz, B2C and many more.

This year, The Ben hopes to show what he does best again; already, he plans to drop two singles next week.

The Ben is one of the top-selling musicians in the country with juicy multimillion commercial deals.