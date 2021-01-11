Masterplans for Satellite, Secondary Cities to Be Ready by January

All satellite and secondary cities will have the master plans fully approved by June this year the Rwanda Housing Authority (RHA) has said.

The eight towns that are relatively developed like the City of Kigali include the initial five towns that were in the earlier proposal of six secondary cities – Huye, Rubavu, Musanze, Nyagatare and Rusizi districts.

Karongi, Kirehe and Kayonza district towns have also been recently added to this list. These are towns that are projected to host between 250,000 and 650,000 citizens.

Speaking to a Kigali Today reporter, this weekend, Vincent Rwigamba, the RHA official in charge of Urbanisation said all the six plans publication were supposed to be approved and published last December but were delayed by some district that had difficulties with providing conclusive plans for final assessment by the authority.

Rwigamba said some districts like Muhanga had already presented their master plan however others like Huye district had not.

“All the plans were supposed to be presented and published at once with none left behind. We couldn’t go ahead with when some districts delayed to give us updated plans for approval,” Rwigamba said.

All six districts have so far submitted their plans and once the plans are approved by RHA, they will be January 15, Rwigamba said.

Rwigamba also revealed that after the RHA approves all these master plans, they will be returned to their respective district councils for immediate approval, a procedure that is provided by the laws governing local administration structures.

The approval and official publication of these plans is expected to resolve conflict between the local government and private sector who have not been to implement development and major construction projects as a result of uncertainty of the plans ahead.