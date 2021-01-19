Min. Biruta Delivers President Kagame’s Message to DRC’s Tshisekedi

Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Dr. Vincent Biruta has today delivered a message of president Paul Kagame to his counterpart Felix Tshisekedi Tshilombo of Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC) in Kinshasa.

“The message revolves around bilateral cooperation and regional matters,” a message from Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation reads.

Relations between Rwanda and DRC have been on an upward trajectory since Tshisekedi came into office at the beginning of 2019.

DRC is part of a quadripartite that brings together Rwanda and Uganda under the facilitation of DRC and Angola to discuss the re-establishment of good relations between Rwanda and Uganda.

Barely ten days ago, Rwanda dismissed the UN Group of Experts (GoE) Midterm report dated 23rd December 2020 which alleged that Rwandan troops were conducting incursions in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“The Government of Rwanda refutes allegations from the UN Group of Experts (GoE) Midterm report dated 23rd December 2020, and reiterates that there were no Rwandan troops on the territory of the Democratic Republic of Congo and that there had been no recent Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF) joint operations with the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC),” the report reads in part.

In May 2019 President Kagame visited DRC and hold bilteral talks with his Congolese counterpart Tshisekedi in Kinshasa on the sideline of a tripartite meeting-DRC, Angola and Rwanda focusing on restoring regional security and enhancing economic cooperation.

Tshisekedi’s latest visit to Rwanda was in February 2020 on the sideline of quadrupartite meeting that was held at Gatuna/Katuna border.