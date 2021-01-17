Minagri Intervenes to Stop Heavy Loss Among Rwamagana’s Fish Farmers

Fish farmers from Cooperative Hagurukadukore on Tuesday, January 14 woke up to a crisis in their floating cages of 10,000 tilapia units in Lake Muhazi, Rwamagana district, Fumbwe sector.

The fish were breathing hard to an extent that it became worrisome until January 16 evening when they started dying.

As of Sunday afternoon, 3,762 fish had died as efforts to save had been undertaken.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources on Sunday said that the incident was caused by lack of oxygen in the cages.