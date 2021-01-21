Minusca Pays Tribute to Rwandan Peacekeeper

The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) and the Government of CAR on January 20th paid last respects to Sgt NSABIMANA Jean D’amour, a Rwandan peacekeeper killed on 13 January 2021 during an attack by elements of an armed group opposed to the peace process in CAR.

The Mission bid a final farewell to the fallen peacekeeper in a memorial ceremony held at MINUSCA force Headquarters. In attendance were the Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary General in CAR Denise Brown, the MINUSCA Force Commander General Sidiki Traoré and CAR Army Chief of Staff, General Zephirin Mamadou.

The Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General Denise Brown saluted Sgt NSABIMANA Jean D’amour: “United Nations appreciates his sacrifice to fight for the protection of civilians, peace services, stability and CAR population dignity” she said while also appreciating the dedication of Rwandan Contingent.

On behalf of the President of the Republic of CAR, the Inspector General of Central African Armed Forces, Major General Leopord Bruno Izamo, posthumously awarded Late Sgt NSABIMANA Jean D’amour ‘Medaille de chevalier d’ordre de la reconnaissance Centrafricaine -one of the highest honor in the CAR.