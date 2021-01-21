Mother of Singer Christopher Passes On

R&B music fans crooner Muneza Christopher has lost her mother. The sad news circulated on social media this evening and it shocked fellow musicians who rushed to send condolence messages.

“But death when will you die also! Stay strong brother May her soul rest in eternal peace our mother Amen,” celebrated artist manager Alex Muyoboko posted.

“Stay strong! May her soul rest in peace,” Trezzor band lead singer Kana Yves wrote.

Christopher Muneza is one of genius musicians famous for composing love songs which has skyrocketed his career as well as earning him thousands of female fans across the nation.

The Uwo munsi singer came onto the music scene back in 2011, when he won a music talent search organized by one of the leading music record label Kina Music.

The latter is famous for producing songs for established musicians like king James, Knowless Butera and Tom Close to mention but a few.

The singer went on to work with the label for 6 years until he decided to part ways with it late in 2016.

May the Lord see him and his family through these hard times.