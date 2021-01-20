Notice to Customers: Here Are Bank of Kigali’s Operating Hours

The Bank of Kigali has changed its operating hours to fit in the national context of preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Following the Cabinet Resolutions of 18/1/2021 related to curbing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, Bank of Kigali would like to inform you of its branches operating hours starting January 19th 2021:
Only the below branches located in Kigali will be open from Monday – Saturday: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM. Other Kigali branches not mentioned here will be temporarily closed.
• Head Office
• Kicukiro Branch
• Kimironko Branch
• Gikondo Branch
• Gisozi Branch
• Nyamirambo Branch
• Remera Corner Branch
• MTN Branch
• Kabuga Branch
• Airport Branch
All upcountry branches will open from Monday – Saturday 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM.
Bank of Kigali informs the esteemed customers that all ATMs and digital channels remain operative as usua