Nyungwe Canopy Ranked Best Canopy Walkway to Visit In 2021

A renowned destinations’ company has ranked Nyungwe Canopy walkway in Rwanda’s southern-Western Nyungwe National park top among 11 best canopies to recommend to visitors this 2021.

“Almost 230ft (70m) above a lush ravine in Rwanda’s Nyungwe National Park are 525ft (160m) of sturdy suspension bridges and metal platforms, the perfect vantage point from which to witness the 13 primate species – including chimpanzees – and endless number of birds, butterflies, and more calling this park home,” writes lonelyplanet.com.

“Walking sticks are offered before the tour begins, and with frequent rain muddying the trail (which includes steep sections), it’s highly recommended to grab one,” he said to inform tourists on vital precautions/requirements.

Lonely planet was quick to remind that during COVID-19 there are restrictions on travel and advised travelers to check the latest guidance before departure, and always follow local health advice.

Indeed in Rwanda, tourism continues at the canopy, Akagera National Park and Volcano national park-home to the rare mountain gorillas to mention quite a few, but it all starts with respect of Rwanda’s measures to stop more spread of the pandemic in its new and challenging wave.

In this regard, travelers, including drivers are required to fill and submit mouvement requests at www.visitrwanda.com/domestic-tourism-facilitation-form/ together with copies of COVID-19 negative tests to domestictourism@rdb.rw at least 24 hours prior to the trip.

For Nyungwe, Gishwati-Mukura, and Volcano National parks, the required test is SARS-CoV 2 Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction(RT-PCR) taken within 72 hours.

For Akagera National Park, one should have a negative Rapid Antigen Test(RDT) taken within 72 hours.

All other tourism destinations including hotels will accept a negative test of any of the two, taken within 120 hours.

Meanwhile, other canopies on the list of Lonely Planet.com include Redwoods Nightlights from New Zealand and Arbor Day Farm Tree Adventure from Nebraska-USA on second and third position.