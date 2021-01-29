Rwanda Becomes Member of International Wheelchair Basketball Federation

Rwanda on Wednesday became the latest member nation of the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF).

The Rwandan Wheelchair Basketball governing body was formally granted membership at the recent IWBF Executive Council meeting.

Ethiopia, Liberia, and Malta were also confirmed as the newest members of the IWBF bringing the total number to 95.

Welcoming the new members, IWBF President, Ulf Mehrens, said:

“It is always a pleasure to add new members to the IWBF family, but it is even more so given the challenging circumstances the world is facing. It is especially encouraging to see further engagement in the Africa Zone, an area we are focusing on and is a testament to the great work being done by the Zone.”

He further said; “We would like to welcome all four into the wheelchair basketball family and we look forward to working with them as they not only progress and develop the sport within their countries but showcase and drive social inclusion.”

The Africa Zone now has 14 member countries.

Based in Mies, Switzerland the IWBF is the governing body for wheelchair basketball around the world whose purpose is to provide opportunities for persons with a lower limb disability to play the game of wheelchair basketball.

Wheelchair basketball was first played in Rwanda on May 31, 2018 while the Rwandan Wheelchair Basketball Federation was officially launched two years later, on February 3, 2020.

There are currently five wheelchair basketball clubs competing in the national league.