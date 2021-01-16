Rwanda Integrates COVID-19 In Health Insurance Coverage

From now on, patients infected with COVID-19 can be treated at any health centre, district, provincial or referral hospital of the country and health insurance will cover the cost in accordance with existing procedures.

A letter the ministry of health addressed to hospitals, health centers and other health officials on Saturday, requested them to “start with immediate effect the billing and invoicing the package of activities related to COVID-19 and request the compensation to your health insurance.”

The Ministry said the decision intends to “reduce the COVID-19 mortality rate in the country.”

“Due to the increase of cases nowadays in our country, the Ministry of Health has decided to integrate COVID-19 management in the existing health system,” the letter reads in part.

In this regard, community health workers who have been volunteering to help patients with malaria and other diseases will also help COVID-19 patients from their homes and report serious cases.

The serious cases will be going to health centers, district, provincial and referral hospitals, and university teaching hospitals.

According to Julien Mahoro Niyigabira, the Rwanda Health Communication Centre Division Manager at Rwanda Biomedical Centre, this service does not include private clinics/hospitals.

In Rwanda, 133 patients have died of COVID-19 since March 14, 2020 when the pandemic spread in the country.

The total cases of COVID-19 so far have increased to 10,316 as of January 15 including 6974 recoveries and 3,209 active cases. The pandemic has reached a severe wave and the community is called upon to observe preventive measures.