Rwanda Lose To Congo In Final Warm-up Game For CHAN

The Rwanda national football team has today lost 0-1 Congo in a friendly game ahead of this month’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Cameroun.

Ikouma Cervelie scored for the Congolese side early in first half of the game at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

Coach Vincent Mashami made nine changes to the side that drew 2-2 against in another friendly game between the two sides earlier this week.

However, Amavubi’s lack of cutting edge in the attack was at display again as they prepare for the competition which starts next week.

The competition, reserved for only players playing in their respective local leagues, is scheduled to run from January 16 to February 7 in Cameroon.

Rwanda will play in Group C, alongside Morocco, Uganda and Togo.

They open their campaign against regional rivals Uganda on January 18, face Morocco on January 22, before winding up their group stage matches against Togo on January 26.

Amavubi will be hoping to at least emulate the performance from 2016 when they hosted the competition and reached the quarter-finals for the first time in the country’s history.