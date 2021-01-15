Rwanda Names Preliminary Squad For FIBA Afrobasket Qualifiers 

The Rwandan Basketball Federation has announced an expanded list of 22 players for national team training for the FIBA Basketball FIBA Afrobasket Qualifiers next February.

Veterans Kami Kabange, Kaje Elie,and Shyaka Olivier are back all but sure for spots in Henry Mwinuka’s final squad.

Kimasa Manzi Dan,Nyamwasa Bruno,Ndoli Jean Paul and Gasana Sano return to the national squad after being left out in the previous camp.

They will enter into a selection camp on January 16 while the final squad will be announced prior to the start of the qualifiers, scheduled for February 19-23.

New coach Henry Mwinuka will be hoping for a perfect start in his first competition as a head coach, replacing the Serbian Vladmir Bosnyak who parted ways with the national team after Rwanda’s poor performances in the first round of qualifiers last November.

Host Rwanda have already qualified for Africa’s premier basketball competition which will take place in Kigali from August 24 to September 5, but had to go through qualifying rounds to prepare for the games.

They currently sit bottom of Group C behind Nigeria,South Sudan and Mali.

A total of 20 teams are divided into five groups of four and will play two qualifying tournaments in the international windows.

The top three teams from each group will join Rwanda for the 2021 FIBA AfroBasket showdown.

Full squad:

Bugingo Kabare Hubert,Gasana Sano,Hagumintwari Steven,Hubert Wilson Kenneth,Javon Filer Adonis,Kabange Kami,Kaje Elie,Kimasa Dan,Mpoyo Axel,Muhizi Prince,Muhayumukiza Eric,Ndizeye Ndayisaba Dieudonne,Ndoli Jean Paul,Niyonkuru Pascal,Niyonsaba Bienvenu,Nshobozwabyosenumukiza Jean Jacques Wilson,Ntwari Marius Tresor,Nyamwasa Bruno,Sagamba Sedar,Shema Osborne,SHyaka Olivier,Uwitonze Justin.

Coach: Henry Mwinuka

Assistant Coach: Nkusi Aime Karim