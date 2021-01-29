Singer Platini Unveils 2021 Plans, Eyes More Hits

Former Dream Boyz member Platini Nemeye revealed that the year 2021 will be his year to release lots of music and videos as he looks to cement his solo career.

Platini or simply P, as he prefers to call himself, has been on the roll since last year, as he focused on building a solo career, beyond Dream Boyz, after the group fell apart when the other half Claude ‘TMC’ Mujyanama left the country for the U.S

Platini is one of the few musicians with hits currently doing well on local airwaves and music charts. His songs including ‘Antansiyo’ and ‘Veronika’ are still trending while his latest ‘Helena’ is also picking up.

“Am working day and night in the studio and before this year ends, my fans will have lots of music with videos. I am ready to show the world that Platini P is a strong and steady solo artiste,” said Platini.

The singer started the year already in full swing by shooting two videos in Dubai, ‘Antansiyo’ and the new track dubbed ‘Helena’ which features socialite Shaddyboo as a video vixen.

Platini promised to drop more songs before this year ends to cement his place in the music industry as a solo artiste. He is still new when it comes to doing music as Platini P but he has been doing music for over 10 years as part member of Dream Boyz.

So far, he boasts of songs like ‘Fata Amano’ featuring Safi Madiba, ‘Yamotema’ featuring Nel Ngabo, and his own ‘Veronika’, ‘Antasiyo’ and now ‘Helena’.

‘Helena’, which has a rhumba touch and French lyrics has already gained over 100, 000 views in two days.

Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ZJ969usVCk