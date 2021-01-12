Sintex Premiers A New Video

Dancehall star Arnold Kabera a.k.a Sintex has released a brand new song dubbed ‘Situation’ urging people to extend a helping hand to needy people.

The new song was released with both audio and video with a promise to drop more records to keep his fans on the grid.

“Situation is made to inspire us to give a helping hand because someone out there needs us. Helping doesn’t mean one got it all but, it means they have got that responsibility to help one another others,” he said.

The song was produced by producer Element of country music and the vocals are done in both English and Kinyarwanda to spread the message across the globe not only in Rwanda.

Sintex has been doing music since 2012 and is the only artist signed by Arthur Nation known for organizing comedy shows across the region.

According to the young energetic dancehall star, 2021 will be a year of hard work. He plans to release more hits as well as engaging in charity projects aiming at helping out vulnerable people.

Sintex boasts songs like Ndorera, Calculator, Ndabyemera, Why, Ikofi, Twifuze and his latest brand new release Situation.