The Ben, Miss Pamela Love In the Air

‘This is love’ hit maker The Ben and longtime rumored girlfriend Miss Pamela Uwicyeza finally show the world that indeed they are in love.

This comes following The Ben’s recent birthday bash which was attended by Pamela among friends and she couldn’t hide fondness towards The Ben.

She took over her instagram and posted two words ‘Butter/Jelly’ accompanied by images cuddling The Ben, which cemented the intimacy between them.

The post attracted hundreds of comments from friends, family and fans including The Ben himself replying in simple words ‘Crème de la crème’ with love emoji which fuelled the conversation.

The two recently escaped the public eye and traveled to Zanzibar, to enjoy their love adventures. All the times The Ben was shooting the ‘This Is Love’ song with Rema, Pamela was by his side.

Since last year, The Ben has been avoiding journalists when asked about his relationship with Pamela, but always Pamela would find a way of showing the world how much she adores him.

It went on for months until The Ben also started posting her with love emojis and then words like mine and love.

Back in 2018, The Ben was rumored to be having ‘A thing’ with Diamond Platnumz’s Ex-lover, socialite Zari Hassan, after Zari posted a video with The Ben while on a vacation in The US, but The Ben denied the rumors.