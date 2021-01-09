Vincent Mashami Names Final Squad For CHAN

National head coach Vincent Mashami has named his 30-man squad for this month’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Cameroun.

Three players were cut from the preliminary 33-man squad which was selected to attend the training camp.

Among those dropped are Serumogo Ally (Kiyovu Sports), Sibomana Patrick (Police FC) and Twizerimana Onesme (Musanze FC).

The players have been training regularly for the past weeks in preparation for the tournament, also playing a friendly game against Congo Brazza.

They drew 2-2 in the first game and both sides will meet again tomorrow for the final friendly game.

The competition, reserved for only players playing in their respective local leagues, is scheduled to run from January 16 to February 7 in Cameroon.

Rwanda will play in Group C, alongside Morocco, Uganda and Togo.

They open their campaign against regional rivals Uganda on January 18, face Morocco on January 22, before winding up their group stage matches against Togo on January 26.

Amavubi will be hoping to at least emulate the performance from 2016 when they hosted the competition and reached the quarter-finals for the first time in the country’s history.

Amavubi 30-man squad in full

Goalkeepers: Kimenyi Yves (Kiyovu Sports), Ndayishimiye Eric ‘Bakame’ (AS Kigali), Kwizera Olivier (Rayon Sports),Rwabugiri Umar (APR FC).

Defenders: Manzi Thierry (APR FC), Mutsinzi Ange (APR FC), Rugwiro Hervé (Rayon Sports), Nsabimana Aimable (Police FC), Fitina Omborenga (APR FC), Imanishimwe Emmanuel (APR FC), Rutanga Eric (Police FC), Niyomugabo Claude (APR FC) na Usengimana Faustin (Police FC),Bayisenge Emery (AS Kigali).

Midfielders: Niyonzima Olivier ‘Seif’ (APR FC), Ngendahimana Eric (Kiyovu Sports), Twizeyimana Martin Fabrice (Police FC), Nsabimana Eric (AS Kigali), Ruboneka Jean Bosco (APR FC), Manishimwe Djabel (APR FC), Nshuti Dominique Savio (Police FC),Kalisa Rachid (AS Kigali).

Forwards: Byiringiro Lague (APR FC), Sugira Ernest (Rayon Sports), Usengimana Danny (APR FC), Iradukunda Bertrand (Gasogi United), Iyabivuze Osée (Police FC), Mico Justin (Police FC), Tuyisenge Jacques (APR FC),Hakizimana Muhadjiri (AS Kigali).