Bruce Melodie Parts Ways with Manager

RnB and Afrobeat artiste, Bruce Melodie, has axed his longtime manager Jean De Dieu Kabanda and signed a new manager called Lee Ndayisaba in order to penetrate East African music market.

The ‘Saa Moya’ hitmaker posted announcement via his social platforms informing the media fraternity how he has parted ways with his manager Kabanda, who have been managing him for the past 5 years.

While speaking to KT Press, Bruce Melodie confirmed signing a new manager and disclosed that he and Kabanda, now his former manager, will continue working together on other projects.

“There’s no bad blood between me and my former manager, we agreed on what should elevate my music in the region and the best option was to hire someone with such abilities. Lee is the best person for that task,” says Bruce Melodie.

Ndayisaba Lee is well known and connected in the regional music and media market especially in countries like Tanzania and Kenya.

He heads Cloud Television in Rwanda and he has managed to organize music events like Beer Fest which saw Nigeria’s Wizkid perform in Kigali and other mega shows.

On the other hand, Kabanda has been working with Bruce Melodie since 2015, and he has helped him win various accolades and multimillion commercial deals in adverts.

According to Bruce Melodie, Kabanda will continue to run day to day duties of managing Isibo Television which they co-own.

The 30-year-old singer rose to fame in 2010 after the release of singles ‘Tubivemo’ and ‘Telephone’, and since then he has never slowed down.

He is also one of the best vocalists and highly paid musician in the industry with fat pay cheques from commercial adverts from big corporate companies and more. The singer has been outing hit after hit in recent months.