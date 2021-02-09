sikiş türk porno sikiş izle porno video mobil sikiş sikiş izle porno izle sex hikayeleri mobil pornolar

College in Eastern Province Temporarily Closed After Students Strike

byWilliams Buningwire February 09, 2021 at 7:40 pm 0

Local authorities have closed Gakoni Adventist College after a strike that damaged school properties including classroom windows and teachers’ offices on Sunday.

The student strike followed suspension of a student for reportedly sneaking outside the dormitories several times to drink alcohol.

A suspension letter was handed to the student whose name was not mentioned on February 3rd. After receiving the letter, he went outside school premises and  returned at night and mobilized for the strike against the management decision.

On Sunday 7, the school management noticed that the suspended student did not go home and called police to have the decision enforced.

After his arrest, students demonstrated and allegedly broke classroom windows and teachers offices. 

“The student returned at night while drunk and entered the dormitory. On Sunday, February 7, teachers called the police and took him,” Richard Gasana, mayor of Gatsibo district said.

Gasana added that at the time of arrest, other students stoned the police commander’s car and damaged side mirrors, and later at night continued with the strike and damaged the classroom windows and teacher’s offices.

Following the strike 9 male students and 7 females were arrested and are detained at Kiramuruzi police station in Gatsibo district. 

According to Gasana, Monday February 8 the students refused to attend classes  and a decision was taken to transport them back home pending further measures.

Gakoni Adventist College has a total of 372 students, among them, 288 are refugee students from Nyabiheke and Gihembe refugee camps also located in the Eastern Province.

Related News


Leave a Comment

p style="overflow: auto; position: fixed; height: 0pt; width: 0pt"> evden eve nakliyat malatya oto kiralama parça eşya taşıma istanbul şehirler arası nakliyat fabrika taşımacılığı malatya oto kiralama istanbul evden eve nakliyat istanbul villa taşıma ofis taşıma medyum büyü dua tekne turu yat kiralama gulet kiralama aly foods tortilla pizza tabanı büyü aşk büyüsü ayırma büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü dua aşk duası aşk büyüsü büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü medyum dolunay medyum aşk büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları medyum büyü dua galvanizli sac hrp sac mekjoy seo instagram takipçi satın al sex shop istanbul sex shop ataşehir sex shop eşya depolama shell aspx shell b374k shell şehirler arası nakliyat şehirler arası nakliyat

istanbul evden eve nakliyat uluslararası nakliyat müslüman ateistle evlenebilir mi bağlantılı optimizasyon nedir sanal gerçeklik nedir