COVID-19: Rwanda Starts Vaccination with High-risk Groups

The first batch of Rwandan citizens has already got the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Rwanda’s Ministry of Health’s communique that was tweeted on Sunday, the country has started the COVID-19 national vaccination programme with high-risk groups, notably frontline healthcare staff, with the World Health Organisation’s approved COVID-19 vaccines acquired through international partnerships.

The Ministry was not specific on which date the program started, but it went on to say that the acquired vaccines are “in limited quantities.”

“This initial phase will be followed by a wider roll-out this month with supplies expected from COVAX facility and the AU’s Africa Medical Supplies Platform,” the communique further reads.

The Ministry assured Rwandans, that Rwanda’s COVID-19 vaccination plan is ready, with infrastructure, protocols, and personnel in place.

On a different platform, Minister of Health Dr. Daniel Ngamije said; “Before and after vaccination against Covid19…we keep strictly complying with Covid19 preventive measures until we reach minimum coverage of 60% of Rwandans vaccinated#Rwanda Ministry of Health.”

In previous communications, Rwanda expected the vaccines between March and April this year.