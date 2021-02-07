Featured: Hooza  Media Launches Its Podcast Platform in French

Hooza Media has launched Hooza Podcast a mobile podcast application available on Android and IoS.

Downloadable under the link https://hoozapodcast.glideapp.io since February 4, the application is free and the content offered accessed free of charge.

On the occasion of this launch, Hooza Media broadcast the audio version of the book “Bisesero, le ghetto de Varsovie Rwandais” by French writer Serge Farnel, published in 2014 and read by the author in our studios.

This audiobook is available in 15-minute episodes published every 2 days on the platform, allowing listeners to continue listening to this story directly and for free on their phones for several weeks.

Testimonies from genocide survivors in Bisesero will also be posted online to allow listeners to be fully immersed and to help them better understand this so sensitive part of the history of Genocide against Tutsi.

At each of these podcasts, a button allows listeners to make a donation to foundations chosen for their determination both to come to the aid of genocide survivors and to fight against any form of denial against this genocide.

This initiative is not for profit and aims to reach French-speaking communities in Rwanda, Africa and around the world.

About Hooza Media

Hooza is a digital media founded in 2013 in Rwanda with a regional office in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania. Hooza operates in 10 African countries and supports African governments as well as international organizations in their institutional communication for the mass via mobile phone, the leading medium in Africa. www.hooza.media

About Serge Farnel

French engineer (aeronautics and space), professor and writer, Serge Farnel devoted ten years of his life to fighting, as a journalist, against denial of the genocide against the Tutsi of Rwanda. Pierre Péan will say of him, in one of his books, that he is the one who fought him the most. Invited by the CNLG (National Commission for the Fight Against Genocide), then headed by Jean de Dieu Mucyo, to speak in April 2009 on the occasion of the 15th international symposium, he took the opportunity to collect testimonies that put him on the track of an active participation of white soldiers in the biggest anti-Tutsi massacre: that of May 13, 1994 in Bisesero. On the basis of viewing rushes of these first testimonies, Jean de Dieu Mucyo and Tharcisse Karugarama (then Rwandan Minister of Justice) encouraged him to return to continue his investigation, which Farnel did in the presence of a journalist from the Wall Street Journal.

After the publication of a full page in the American daily, several medias offered space to talk about his findings: Rwandan television, Contact FM, Radio 10, Le Monde, L’Humanité, Golias, RFI,… The site www.bisesero.net gathers information relating to Serge Farnel’s investigation.