Lt. Gen. Jacques Musemakweli Passes On

byJean de la Croix Tabaro February 12, 2021 at 7:40 am 0

Lieutenant General Jacques Musemakweli has passed on, confirmed Rwanda Defence Force(RDF) spokesperson, Lt Col. Ronald Rwivanga.

Gen. Musemakweli succumbed to a yet to be confirmed illness last night.

The Senior officer who contributed to Rwanda’s liberation, Musemakweli was since November 2019 the Inspector General of RDF where he replaced retired Maj Gen Jack Nziza.

He held different senior positions in RDF including; commander of Republican Guards, Army Chief of Staff and Reserve Force Chief of Staff respectively.

