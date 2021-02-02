Mountain Gorilla Rally Pushed Back Due To Coronavirus 

Mountain Gorilla Rally, Rwanda’s round of the African Rally Championship, has been rescheduled due to the continued coronavirus conditions, organisers announced.

The event was due to take place this year on March 18-21 and was set to be the second round of this year’s African Rally Championship.

However, as coronavirus cases mount and the capital Kigali currently under lockdown, Rwanda Automobile Club (RAC), the event organisers, reached a decision to push back the event to a later date.

“Considering the current global situation of COVID-19 pandemic, we regret to inform the motor-sport fraternity and the public that the second round of the 2021 African Rally Championship-Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally which was scheduled for the 18th-21st March 2021 is postponed to a later date.

“We are working closely with our partners and the FIA to monitor the situation and find a new date which will be communicated as soon as possible.

“We remain committed to our obligation to care and protect both our teams and fans.” RAC said in press release

The next scheduled event on the African Rally Championship calendar is the Kenya’s Equator Rally on April 24-25