Nizeyimana Mirafa Joins Zambian Side Zanaco FC On Two-Year Deal 

Rayon Sports midfielder Nizeyimana Mirafa has signed for the Zambian Super League club Zanaco on a two-year contract.

“I have signed for Zanaco for two years. I am training with the club now. I am officialy a Zanaco player,” Mirafa told Kigali Today.

The deal will have Mirafa stay through the conclusion the 2020-21 campaign and the next season.

The midfielder travelled to Zambia in November last year and had talks with NAPSA Stars before joining Zanaco.

Zanaco who are level on points Prisons Leopards, Forest Rangers and Zesco United, tops the Zambian top-flight table on goal difference after 15 games. They play Prison Leopards in tomorrow’s top of the league battle.

Mirafa, joined Rayon Sports in 2019 from rivals APRC. He started his youth career with Marines FC and Etincelles in his hometown of Rubavu before joining Police FC.