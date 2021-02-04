Nyange National Heroes: Who Is Who, Where Are They Now?

byJean de la Croix Tabaro February 04, 2021 at 9:12 pm 0
Emmanuel Urimubenshi from Bwishyura sector, Karongi district works with Compassion International

When they were attacked by Interahamwe militia, March 1997, 47 young girls and boys did the extraordinary while refusing to separate themselves between Hutu and Tutsi.

Five were killed on the sport, one more succumbed to injuries on his way to the hospital, and so far, two others died.  The 47 were approved as national heroes, category of Imena.

Adolphe Ukurikiyimfura, a teacher in Cyeza Sector, Muhanga district

Twenty-four (24)  years later, the 39 Nyange heroes who are still alive have moved on with life and are contributing selflessly to national development, mostly in the education sector.

Some of them told a reporter of kigaltitoday.com our sister website, that after secondary school in GS Nyange, they were not able to continue with the university, though they wished to,  but means limited them.

Andre Sibomana, teacher in Mbazi sector,, Huye District

Apart from education, some of the Nyange heroes are contributing to the country development in different sectors; we have a police officer, a pastor, a priest, entrepreneurs, farmers, traders among others.

Phanuel Sindayiheba, AEE official-Kigali, church minister, president of the association Komezubutwari and husband to Prisca Uwamahoro, also Nyange hero

Other heroes serve in local government, non-government organizations among others. To make sure that they continue to perpetuate a legacy of heroism, they have formed an association ‘Komezubutwari’, and, despite having experienced the same tragedy at the same time, everyone has a different testimony of how the tragedy befell them.

Prisca Uwamahoro, Vice mayor social affairs-Kamonyi district and wife to Phanuel Sindayiheba
Angelique Nkunduwera, a teacher in Nyamabuye sector, Muhanga district
Emmanuel Nizeyimana, Cell executive Secretary, Gahanga sector, Kicukiro district
Dative Mukanyangezi, a eacher in Karongi district
Father Mvukiyehe Jean Baptiste, Kabuga Parish Priest
IP Kayiranga Aloys, a police officer in Kigali
Nizeyimana Emeritha, School Accountant in Muhanga District

 

Nishimwe Marie, a teacher in Murambi Sector, Karongi district
Mukeshimana Beatrice, teacher in Nyarusange sector, Muhanga district
Caesar Bavakure from Karongi district is an entrepreneur
Florence Musabimana is the school headmistress in Gashali sector, Karongi district

Bayisenge Noel from Macuba Sector is currently a private medical practitioner

Muhayimana Libere, an educationist in Murundi sector, Karongi district
Nsabimana Ntwali Noel, Trader in Gatsata, Kigali
KAMAYIRESE Grâce is a teacher in Kibirizi Sector, Nyanza district
Theodette Abayisenga, Accountant in Ngororero district
Headmaster in Kinyinya Sector, Gasabo district

Related News


Leave a Comment