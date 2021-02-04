Nyange National Heroes: Who Is Who, Where Are They Now?

When they were attacked by Interahamwe militia, March 1997, 47 young girls and boys did the extraordinary while refusing to separate themselves between Hutu and Tutsi.

Five were killed on the sport, one more succumbed to injuries on his way to the hospital, and so far, two others died. The 47 were approved as national heroes, category of Imena.

Twenty-four (24) years later, the 39 Nyange heroes who are still alive have moved on with life and are contributing selflessly to national development, mostly in the education sector.

Some of them told a reporter of kigaltitoday.com our sister website, that after secondary school in GS Nyange, they were not able to continue with the university, though they wished to, but means limited them.

Apart from education, some of the Nyange heroes are contributing to the country development in different sectors; we have a police officer, a pastor, a priest, entrepreneurs, farmers, traders among others.

Other heroes serve in local government, non-government organizations among others. To make sure that they continue to perpetuate a legacy of heroism, they have formed an association ‘Komezubutwari’, and, despite having experienced the same tragedy at the same time, everyone has a different testimony of how the tragedy befell them.

Bayisenge Noel from Macuba Sector is currently a private medical practitioner