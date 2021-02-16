Police: Idamange Assaulted and Injured an Officer, More Charges Await

Youtube ‘activist’ Yvonne Iryamugwiza Idamange resisted arrested and assaulted a police officer as she was being arrested on Monday, February following a series of Youtube videos that she posted on her channels seemingly inciting Rwandans to stand up against the government and reject directives to contain the spread of the New Coronavirus.

New details of the operation to arrest her have emerged with Rwanda National Police (RNP) revealing that she assaulted and injured a police officer with a bottle, as she attempted to resist arrest.

“Since January 31st, Ms. Idamange Iryamugwiza Yvonne, 42, has exhibited behavior that mixes politics, criminality, madness on different media platforms. This conduct invited the attention and close scrutiny of law enforcement,”

“Accordingly this evening, February 15, 2021 at 4 p.m, Police jointly with Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), arrested Ms. Iryamugwiza on charges of serious crimes including inciting public disorder, resisting lawful arrest and aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer,” the Police statement said.

“The suspect used a bottle to cause head injuries to the officer who was immediately taken to Kacyiru District Hospital for medical attention,” the Police statement added.

The Police Spokesperson CP John Bosco Kabera confirmed the developments and said that RIB could consider more charges in regard to that, on top on of other suspected charges she is being investigated for.

The controversial mother of four was arrested after several videos which she posted, causing public outrage and anger over law enforcement not acting fast to rein her in. Genocide survivors have over the past two weeks distance themselves from Idamange, who also claims to be a genocide survivor.

The Spokesperson of RIB, Dr. Thierry Murangira told KT Press earlier that Idamange is suspected of committing several crimes including inciting insurrections and public disorder.